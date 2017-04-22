Proposed movie ‘Nigerian Prince’ wins $1m grant in the US

‘NIGERIAN PRINCE’, a proposed film project by Faraday Okoro has won a $ 1 million grant from AT&T. Apart from the production funding, the proposed flick is guaranteed a slot at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. ‘Nigerian Prince’ which is about Nigerian email scammers was conceived by Okoro while Bandele and Oscar Hernandez-Topete will serve as […]

The post Proposed movie ‘Nigerian Prince’ wins $ 1m grant in the US appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

