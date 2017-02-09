Protesters took to the street against the new sanitation policy in Lagos

Posted February 9, 2017 4:23 pm by Comments

PROTESTERS TOOK TO THE STREETS AGAINST THE NEW SANITATION POLICY IN Lagos Our correspondent on Thursday pleaded with the Lagos State House of Assembly to protect their investments in state’s Cleaner Lagos Initiative. Our correspondent reports that the initiative will replace the state monthly sanitation exercise. The new sanitation policy is part of the 251-section […]

The post Protesters took to the street against the new sanitation policy in Lagos appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING: LAGOS CANCELS MONTHLY ENVIRONMENTAL SANITATION EXERCISE The Lagos State Government on Wednesday cancelled the monthly environmental sanitation exercise which hitherto held for three hours on the...
  2. Al-Makura flags off sanitation exercise in Nasarawa community Governor Umaru. Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State has Flagged off community base sanitation exercise in Mararaba area of Karu local...
  3. Lagos State Stops Monthly Environmental Sanitation The Lagos State government has announced the stoppage of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise which up until now was observed...
  4. Football players during sanitation to be Prosecute – Kano state government Kano State Government on weekend said it would introduce stiffer penalty for violators of its monthly environmental sanitation regulation, especially...
  5. Lagos cancels movement restriction during monthly sanitation days LAGOS—Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has approved the cancellation of the usual restriction of movement during state-wide sanitation exercise,...
  6. Lagos Court Rules that Movement Restriction During Environmental Sanitation is Unlawful A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday nullified the monthly environmental sanitation policy of the Lagos State government that stipulates...
  7. Lagos govt begins enforcement of anti-street trading law Lagos State government announced the full implementation of the State Street Trading and Illegal Market Prohibition law of 2003, banning...
  8. HURIWA condemns Lagos anti-street trading law Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), a civil society organisation, has condemned the recently introduced law in Lagos state which criminalised...
  9. Lagos challenges order lifting restriction on Sanitation day Lagos State Government may challenge the judgment of the Federal High Court which cancelled restriction of movement of people during...
  10. Good News? You Can Now Move Freely During Environmental Sanitation In Lagos To some people this is good news, while some believe it will simply make a lot of people abandon their...

< YOHAIG home