Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests Association, NCDPA, Lokoja Diocese chapter has urged Governor Yahaya Bello to implement desired changes in the political and socio-economic life of the state with human face. The Catholic priests made the call in a statement signed by the association’s Diocesan Chairman and Secretary, Very Rev. Fr Cyril Fanaiye and Rev. Fr […]

The post Pursue change with human face, Clergy urges Kogi government appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.