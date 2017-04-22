Pursue change with human face, Clergy urges Kogi government

Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests Association, NCDPA, Lokoja Diocese chapter has urged Governor Yahaya Bello to implement desired changes in the political and socio-economic life of the state with human face. The Catholic priests made the call in a statement signed by the association’s Diocesan Chairman and Secretary, Very Rev. Fr Cyril Fanaiye and Rev. Fr […]

The post Pursue change with human face, Clergy urges Kogi government appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

