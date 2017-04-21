Reading Association tasks govt. on establishment of e-Libraries

Posted April 21, 2017 11:23 am by Comments

The Reading Association of Nigeria (RAN) has called on the government to establish Electronic Libraries also known as e-Libraries across the country, to stimulate reading culture especially among young people. Mrs Irene Mbanefo, the President of RAN made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. “If […]

The post Reading Association tasks govt. on establishment of e-Libraries appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kwara govt tasks monarchs on need for qualitative education Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed has called on traditional rulers in the State to assist the state government in...
  2. Give priority to health, FOMWAN tasks Niger Govt FEDERATION of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria, FOMWAN, Niger State chapter, has called on the state government to increase the...
  3. CJN pledges support to association of women judges Justice Mahmud Mohammed, the Chief Judge of Nigeria, (CJN) on Friday in Abuja pledged to give full support to the...
  4. FCT Minister tasks surveyors on computerisaton NIGERIAN Institution of Surveyors, NIS, has been called upon to take advantage of Information and Communication Technology, ICT, to upgrade...
  5. Emir Of Kano Tasks Govt. On Environmental Hygiene The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has appealed to the government to pay much attention to environmental hygiene of...
  6. Rewane tasks FG to tackle militants activities’ A financial expert , Mr Bismarck Rewane, on Friday urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts in addressing the challenges...
  7. NAN MD seeks extension of govt media workers retirement age Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, has called on the Federal Government to extend the retirement...
  8. President Buhari tasks Nigerians on unity, national integration President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday urged Nigerians to promote factors and issues that will unite them and foster national integration....
  9. Saraki tasks NLNG on gas flaring reduction Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has advised the management and board of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, to...
  10. Change your ways, Buhari tasks Nigerians  Upbeat on FG’s development agenda President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to be part of the process of changing the...

< YOHAIG home