Recession: Jigawa targets 1.5 tons of rice, procures 1000 modern farm implements

Jigawa state government says it will produce over 1.5 metric tons of rice in dry and wet season this year and procured over 1, 000 new modern agricultural implement for the state. Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar made the disclosure while inspecting wheat cluster farms in Dutse, Ringim and Auyo local government areas. He express satisfaction […]

