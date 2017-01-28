Recession: Pray for Nigeria, Gov. Aregbesola charges NYSC members

Posted January 28, 2017 2:23 am by Comments

AS THE economic recession facing the country bits harder, the executive governor of the state of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has charged the 2016 Batch ‘B’ stream II members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC deployed to the state to pray for Nigeria to be able to get out of the current economic mess. […]

The post Recession: Pray for Nigeria, Gov. Aregbesola charges NYSC members appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Recession: Gov Lalong urges church to pray for the country Plateau state governor Simon Lalong,has called on the church to pray for the country to quickly get of the recession...
  2. Economic recession; a lesson for Nigeria — Obaseki All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo Godwin Obaseki says the present economic recession in the country is a...
  3. Nigeria’s recession will be over 2017 – IMF INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Nigeria’s economy will be out of recession in 2017, growing by 0.6 percent...
  4. NYSC loses 2 corps members in Kaduna camp The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says two corps members lost their lives in Kaduna orientation camp. The State NYSC...
  5. Edo guber: PDP alerts of plan to replace NYSC members with APC loyalists Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has again alerted the international community, accredited election monitors and the...
  6. I must eliminate poverty in Osun – Aregbesola In spite of the adverse effects of the current economic situation in the country, the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola,...
  7. NYSC: Jigawa denies cancelling teachers recruitment for corps members The Jigawa state government has denied double allocation of corps members to the state with intention to send the corps...
  8. NIGERIA IN WORST ECONOMIC RECESSION EVER – NBS Food prices, inflation at 11-year high 4.58m Nigerians became jobless in Q1, Q2 2016 NATIONAL Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has...
  9. NYSC, FMH partner on corps members’ safety in camps The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said it had entered into partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMH) to...
  10. Ex-militant leader accuses PDP of looting Nigeria into recession …Felix Obuah playing to the gallery A pro Buhari ex-militant leader, Israel Akpodoro, has taken a swipe on the Peoples...

< YOHAIG home