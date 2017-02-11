Recovered Ex-NNPC GMD $9.8m loot found in Kaduna slum, Sabon-Tasha—EFCC

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission yesterday elaborated on how its operatives stumbled on the $ 9.8Million loot recovered from Andrew Yakubu, a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. Earlier report had estimated the loot at $ 9.2million. But the Commission said it is $ 9.772, 800. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said […]

