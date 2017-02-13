Reps Move To Check Petrol Tanker Accidents On Highways

No fewer than 360 people lost their lives to accidents involving petrol tanker/trailers in 2016, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara has said. This is in addition to 750 others which left victims with various degrees of injuries, he added, while explaining that this necessitated the urgent intervention by the House […]

