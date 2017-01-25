Reps want full implementation of 2017 budget

Posted January 25, 2017 12:23 am by Comments

AS the lower chamber commences debate on the 2017 Appropriation bill, the lawmakers yesterday debated on the general principle of the bill and called on the executive to ensure full implementation of the budget when it is eventually passed into law. Moving the motion for consideration of the bill for second reading on the floor […]

The post Reps want full implementation of 2017 budget appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Budget 2017: Dogara wants implementation The Speaker, House of Representatives, on Wednesday advised the Federal Government to focus on proper implementation of the 2017 budget,...
  2. Implementation of 2017 budget to begin January 1 – Presidency By Henry Umoru & Joseph Erunke ABUJA- THE Presidency said Friday that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will start...
  3. CBN commences 2016 budget implementation CENTRAL BANK of Nigeria, CBN has said that it has commenced the implementation of its 2016 budget requirements. A statement...
  4. 2017 Budget: Buhari Advises Implementation Be Based On Economic Recovery President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed that the implementation of the budget should be based on our economic recovery and growth strategy....
  5. Reps Propose $42.50 oil benchmark, N350 to dollar for 2017 Budget Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2017 Budget proposal to the joint House of the National Assembly, Wednesday...
  6. 2017 Budget: Analysts Task Nasarawa Govt. On Proper Implementation Public analysts have called on the Nasarawa state government to put modalities in place for proper implementation of 2017 budget...
  7. Reps begin debate on 2017 budget The House of Representatives on Tuesday begun debate on the general principles of the 2017 Appropriation Bill of N7.298tn submitted...
  8. ACCI calls for total implementation of capital component of 2016 budget Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry ACCI, has uregd the Federal Government to fully implement the remaining capital component of...
  9. Governor Bello Promises Full Implementation Of Budget Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Tuesday promised to ensure full implementation of the state’s 2016 Appropriation tagged ‘Budget...
  10. House To Investigate Implementation Of 2015 Budget In a bid to ensure that the Federal Government complies with the 2015 Budget and the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the...

< YOHAIG home