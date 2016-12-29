Republican House Speaker Ryan backs Obama’s Russia sanctions
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has thrown his weight behind President Barack Obama’s decision to sanction Russia in response to the country’s alleged hacking which sought to influence the Nov. 8 presidential election. Ryan, in a statement on Thursday described Obama’s actions as “long overdue”. “Russia does not share American’s interests. “In fact, it has […]
