Republican House Speaker Ryan backs Obama’s Russia sanctions

Posted December 29, 2016 11:23 pm by Comments

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has thrown his weight behind President Barack Obama’s decision to sanction Russia in response to the country’s alleged hacking which sought to influence the Nov. 8 presidential election. Ryan, in a statement on Thursday described Obama’s actions as “long overdue”. “Russia does not share American’s interests. “In fact, it has […]

The post Republican House Speaker Ryan backs Obama’s Russia sanctions appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. President Obama orders sanctions against Russia in response to hacking The United States expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland in response to...
  2. European Leaders And Obama To Discuss Russia Sanctions In Berlin European leaders and President Barack Obama will discuss on Friday an extension of the sanctions imposed on Russia for its...
  3. Kogi House of Assembly gets new speaker Embattled Kogi State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Momoh Jimoh has resigned. However, Hon. Umar Ahmed Imam immediately replaced him as Speaker...
  4. US sanctions Russia over vote hacking The United States on Thursday fired back at Moscow over its meddling in the presidential election, announcing a series of...
  5. EU extends Russia sanctions over Ukraine EU leaders have agreed to extend economic sanctions against Russia for six more months. Earlier, France and Germany complained that...
  6. [Updated] US sanctions: We will react adequately, Russia vows Russia on Thursday pledged “adequate reprisals” over US sanctions and accused Washington of trying to destroy ties by making “unfounded”...
  7. FG backs Saudi, Russia in move to revive oil price The Federal government has thrown its weight behind a proposal by Saudi Arabia, Russia, Venezuela and Qatar to freeze oil...
  8. Merkel says sanctions on Russia for Ukrain crisis remains TVC NEWS German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants EU sanctions against Russia to stay because of what she calls Moscow’s failure...
  9. I will no longer defend Trump – Speaker, U.S. House of Representatives The speaker had initially hesitated to back Trump’s presidential bid. The post I will no longer defend Trump – Speaker,...
  10. Russia backs Sharapova after doping failure Russian officials on Tuesday threw their backing behind tennis star Maria Sharapova after she failed a drug test at the...

< YOHAIG home