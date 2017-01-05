Rivers CAN mourns victims of religious violence

Posted January 5, 2017 10:23 am by Comments

THE RIVERS state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN has expressed deep concern and regrets over the death of Nigerians, occasioned by Boko Haram religious sect insurgency and Fulani Cattle herdsmen in various parts of the country. Expressing regrets to what he described as ‘fake religious bigotry and extremity’, the Rivers CAN chairman, […]

The post Rivers CAN mourns victims of religious violence appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Rivers violence: Again, DSS, police warn Wike, Amaechi Security chiefs have warned Governor Nyesom Wike and the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, to rein their supporters or be...
  2. IPAC calls for sanctions against sponsors of violence in Rivers poll INTER Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has called for severe sanctions against those who sponsored violence in the federal and state...
  3. Neymar mourns Chapecoense victims Brazil and Barcelona star Neymar has led tributes to the victims and survivors of the plane crash involving Chapecoense. Authorities...
  4. Dogara mourns Maiduguri bomb victims The Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has condemned multiple bomb blasts which killed 54 people in Maiduguri on Sunday....
  5. No Nation survives religious war – Sultan SULTAN of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on religious leaders to teach their adherents to embrace peace and...
  6. Russia mourns victims of crashed Egypt plane Flags flew at half-mast in Russia Sunday as the country mourned its biggest ever air disaster after a passenger jet...
  7. Rivers re-run: INEC denies involvement in fake result sheets FOLLOWING the interception of a suspected All Progressives Congress, APC, syndicate by the police for alleged printing of fake result...
  8. Fayose faults INEC chairman on electoral violence, blames INEC partisanship for violence Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has faulted the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu...
  9. Ben Bruce mourns victims of Mecca stampede Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district, Ben Bruce, on Thursday, commiserated with the families of pilgrims who lost their lives...
  10. Kogi mourns fallen officer KOGI State is mourning the death of one of its illustrious sons, Lt. Col. Muhammed Abu Ali, who was killed...

< YOHAIG home