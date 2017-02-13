Rivers govt restates ban on burning of tires

Posted February 13, 2017 8:23 am by Comments

RIVERS State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, has again warned that anyone caught burning tires would be arrested and prosecuted according to the law. Sole Administrator of the agency, Brother Felix Obuah, said the warning had become necessary, as the state government has initiated measures to forestall further spread of black soot which is posing a […]

The post Rivers govt restates ban on burning of tires appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Rivers Govt. Sets Up Task Force To Tackle Black Soot The Rivers State government has set up a Task Force to tackle the black soot polluting the atmosphere of Port...
  2. NMA restates 2-week ultimatum to Kano govt over poor conditions of service Kano State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has reiterated its 2-week ultumatum to the state government over poor...
  3. Rivers Govt expends N90billion on road infrastructure GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has announced that state government had invested more than N90 billion in the construction...
  4. Rivers toxic emission: Govt. seals off Chinese company, two others Port Harcourt residents of late have been complaining of emission of “toxic” soot into the atmosphere. The post Rivers toxic...
  5. Rivers govt. probes source of toxic smog Residents complain of air contamination that has occurred in recent weeks. The post Rivers govt. probes source of toxic smog...
  6. Rivers Govt to weed out traditional rulers involved in politics RIVERS State government will henceforth weed out traditional rulers who are directly involved in partisan politics, Governor Nyesom Wike has...
  7. Niger Govt. Restates Commitment To Child Rights Protection The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the promotion and protection of...
  8. Rivers govt donates 20 patrol vehicles to police As part of its supportive effort towards eliminating criminalities, Rivers state government has donated 20 patrol vehicles, bullet proof vests,...
  9. Harmattan: Osun Govt. warns against bush burning The Osun Government has warned residents of the state against bush burning during the harmattan period. The warning is contained...
  10. Peterside will face murder trial — Rivers Govt The River state government has said that Dakuku Peterside, the defeated governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in...

< YOHAIG home