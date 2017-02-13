Rivers govt restates ban on burning of tires

RIVERS State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, has again warned that anyone caught burning tires would be arrested and prosecuted according to the law. Sole Administrator of the agency, Brother Felix Obuah, said the warning had become necessary, as the state government has initiated measures to forestall further spread of black soot which is posing a […]

