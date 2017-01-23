Saraki flags off 1km road in Kwara, makes case for Nigerian engineers

Posted January 23, 2017 2:23 pm by Comments

SENATE President, Bukola Saraki, has flagged-off the construction of Afon/Sapati/Abayawo Road in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, even as he called on government agencies to integrate Nigerian engineers, technicians and artisans into their workforce when embarking on construction projects as a way of utilising local capacity and conserving scarce foreign exchange. Saraki, who […]

The post Saraki flags off 1km road in Kwara, makes case for Nigerian engineers appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Saraki: FG to open case on Oct. 7 The FCT High Court, Jabi on Wednesday fixed Oct.7 for the Federal Government to open its case on the allegation...
  2. Use locally made equipment in road construction, Saraki tasks govt agencies By Henry Umoru ABUJA— SENATE President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has urged all the government agencies at all levels to henceforth...
  3. BREAKING: Court adjourns Saraki, Ekweremadu’s case An FCT High Court, Jabi, adjourns, Senate President Bukola Saraki, his deputy Ike Ekweremadu and 6 others, alleged forgery case...
  4. Nigerian engineers to be accepted in 48 nations – COREN President Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, says certified engineers from the country would soon be accepted in...
  5. Wike promotes agric, flags-off Food Basket market road RIVERS State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has flaggedoff the reconstruction of the Airport-Ipo-OmademeOzuoha road to the agricultural heartland of Ikwerre Local...
  6. Nigerian Engineers Demand Better Patronage The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has attributed the nation’s poor economic and infrastructure development to lack of indigenous patronage...
  7. FG pays N70bn road construction debt Federal Government has disclosed that it recently paid a debt of N70 billion it inherited from the previous administration to...
  8. Ugwuanyi flags off road construction in Nsukka Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Friday flagged off construction and rehabilitation of major roads in the Nsukka Local...
  9. Bindow flags-off construction of abandoned Yola road The Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Mohammadu Umaru Jibrilla, has flagged-off the construction of a roads that takes off...
  10. Kwara Govt. Embarks On Construction Of 72 Major Road Projects The Kwara State government in the last four years has embarked on the construction of 72 major road projects after...

< YOHAIG home