SENATE President, Bukola Saraki, has flagged-off the construction of Afon/Sapati/Abayawo Road in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, even as he called on government agencies to integrate Nigerian engineers, technicians and artisans into their workforce when embarking on construction projects as a way of utilising local capacity and conserving scarce foreign exchange. Saraki, who […]

The post Saraki flags off 1km road in Kwara, makes case for Nigerian engineers appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.