Saraki pledges support for varsity’s completion

Posted April 19, 2017 12:23 am by Comments

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has pledged to see to the completion of the proposed Muhammad Kamaldeen University, Ilorin, Kwara State. He said the project, the brainchild of the founder of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, late Sheik Muhammad Kamaldeen Habeebullahi Al-Adabiy, was precious to him and would do all he could to […]

