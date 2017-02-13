Save us from Fulani herdsmen attacks, Tiv cultural group begs FG

SOCIO-CULTURAL group, Swem Karagbe club, has called on the federal government to save the Tiv nation from Fulani herdsmen attacks. The group lamented that no Tiv area is safe to farm any longer as a result of attacks on farmers. President of the club, Emmanuel Ukam, made the appeal at the weekend at the 20th […]

