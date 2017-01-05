SEC summons six directors over N300m investors’ funds

SECURITIES and Exchange Commission, SEC, has directed six directors of Transglobe Investment & Finance Company Limited to appear before it for an alleged unresolved complaints by investors worth more than N300million against the company. The directors are Osita Ignatius Odili, Obasola Alao, Bariu Abdul Gaffar, Sunny Obidiegwu, Clement Obineze Maduako, and Alex Ekwueme. The directors […]

