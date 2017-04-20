Seized $43m: Stop entertaining Nigerians, PDP mocks EFCC

Posted April 20, 2017 3:23 am by Comments

PDP mocks EFCC PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, has mocked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, saying it was established to wage war against corruption and not to entertain Nigerians. PDP made the remark while reacting to monies recently discovered by the anti-graft agency in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos State with no information about […]

The post Seized $ 43m: Stop entertaining Nigerians, PDP mocks EFCC appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

