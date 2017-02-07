Senator Dahiru asks court to sack Gov Tambuwal

IN COMPLIANCE with a Supreme Court order of December 9 last year, a fresh legal battle seeking to remove Governor Aminu Tambuwal from office as governor of Sokoto State kick-started yesterday at the Federal High Court, Abuja. The plaintiff in the matter, Senator Umaru Dahiru is seeking court nullification of the return of Tambuwal as […]

