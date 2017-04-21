Serena go on maternity leave all through 2017 Tennis Season

TENNIS superstar Serena Williams has been confirmed pregnant after sharing a picture of her baby bump on Snapchat yesterday. The confirmation came hours after Williams, due to regain to the No. 1 world ranking next week, took a selfie in a yellow one-piece swimsuit on Snapchat with the caption: “20 weeks.” Williams deleted the photo […]

