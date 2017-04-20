Serena Williams deletes Snapchat photo revealing pregnancy

Posted April 20, 2017 2:23 am by Comments

Tennis superstar Serena Williams revealed on Wednesday that she is pregnant, posting a photo of herself in a yellow one-piece bathing suit on the social media site Snapchat with the caption “20 weeks.” The 35-year-old, who will return to the No. 1 ranking in the world next week, deleted the photo shortly after it appeared, […]

The post Serena Williams deletes Snapchat photo revealing pregnancy appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

