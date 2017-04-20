SGF’s Suspension: Sen. Sani calls for dissolution of Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption

Posted April 20, 2017 7:23 pm by Comments

The Chairman of Senate Ad hoc Committee on Humanitarian Crisis in North-East, Sen. Shehu Sani, has called for the dissolution of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC). Sani told newsmen in Abuja on Thursday that Wednesday’s suspension of Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal, clearly showed that the committee was […]

The post SGF’s Suspension: Sen. Sani calls for dissolution of Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Corruption: Coalition calls for immediate passage of Anti-corruption, Whistleblower Protection Acts LEADER of Coalition for Buhari, Zuwaira Sani Bakori has called on the National Assembly to immediately pass the Anti-corruption Act,...
  2. SGF’s Suspension Won’t Stop Our Investigation – Shehu Sani The Chairman of the Senate’s Ad-hoc Committee on Humanitarian crises in the North East, Shehu Sani, has said the suspension...
  3. Corruption: You are not saints, NLC replies Buhari’s advisory committee The NLC said it was in support of any efforts to tackle corruption. The post Corruption: You are not saints,...
  4. Sagay heads advisory committee on War Against Corruption Itse Sagay President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a Presidential advisory committee against Corruption headed by Professor Itse Sagay, a prominent...
  5. Senator Shehu Sani hails Babachir Lawal’s suspension The Chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crises in the North-East, Sen. Shehu Sani, has applauded the...
  6. NBA Calls For Synergy Among Anti-Corruption Agencies The Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Nigeria Bar Association, Dr Theo Osanakpo, has advised the federal government to...
  7. Sagay slams Sani over ‘deodorant’ comments The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), on Wednesday faulted a statement credited...
  8. Osinbajo Calls For Adoption Of Anti-Corruption Models The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is calling on Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies to learn from the international communities on the...
  9. Buhari uses deodorants to fight corruption in Presidency – Shehu Sani The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East, Sen. Shehu Sani, has accused President...
  10. Sen., others hail SGF’s suspension The Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Mr Matthew Urhoghide, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the suspension of...

< YOHAIG home