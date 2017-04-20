SGF’s Suspension: Sen. Sani calls for dissolution of Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption

The Chairman of Senate Ad hoc Committee on Humanitarian Crisis in North-East, Sen. Shehu Sani, has called for the dissolution of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC). Sani told newsmen in Abuja on Thursday that Wednesday’s suspension of Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal, clearly showed that the committee was […]

