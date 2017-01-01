The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Sunday said some youths in Maiduguri now hypnotised teenage girls with drugs and charms in order to rape them. The Commandant of the corps, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri. […]

The post Some Borno Youths hypnotise teenagers to rape them -NSCDC appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.