South Africa anti-trust body wants LPG supply deals capped at 10 years

Posted April 24, 2017 5:23 pm by Comments

South Africa’s anti-trust body said on Monday Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) producers should cap supply agreements at 10 years. The Competition Commission said in Pretoria that longer deals favoured big wholesalers and deterred new competitors entering the market. It said the new measures should be implemented between 2017 and 2019. “The commission found the long-term […]

The post South Africa anti-trust body wants LPG supply deals capped at 10 years appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Anti-trust charges: Google suffers $6.7m fine Russia’s anti-trust authority on Thursday fined Google 438 million rubles ($ 6.75 million) after finding it guilty of abusing its...
  2. Nigerian trader killed in South Africa The Nigeria Union in South Africa said on Thursday that a Nigerian petty trader, Monday Okorie, was killed in Potchefstroom,...
  3. Global body commends Dangote for investment in Africa GLOBAL Organised Labour under the aegis of African Industrial Global Union has commended the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko...
  4. Anti-immigrant protesters tear gassed by South African police Following the looting of stores believed to belong to immigrants, South African Police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber...
  5. Gates Foundation to spend $5bn in Africa in 5 years BILL GATES, founder of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said on Friday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, that the foundation will...
  6. Okowa partners South Africa on economic diversification Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed satisfaction with the number of investors indicating interests in doing business with...
  7. Nigerians in South Africa don’t feel safe over violent attacks Nigerian community in South Africa said on Monday, February 20, that some expatriates were receiving calls threatening more attacks against...
  8. Another pastor’s sex scandal: South Africa-based Nigerian preacher accused of molesting church members Pastor Tim Omotosho, a 59-year-old Nigerian pastor based in the South African city of Durban is currently on the run...
  9. Xenophobic Attacks: Senate cancels trip to South Africa SENATE has cancelled a planned trip by its delegation to South Africa over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in that...
  10. Arms deals: EFCC may file conspiracy charges against Okupe Embattled former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, may face conspiracy charges after...

< YOHAIG home