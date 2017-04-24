South Africa anti-trust body wants LPG supply deals capped at 10 years

South Africa’s anti-trust body said on Monday Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) producers should cap supply agreements at 10 years. The Competition Commission said in Pretoria that longer deals favoured big wholesalers and deterred new competitors entering the market. It said the new measures should be implemented between 2017 and 2019. “The commission found the long-term […]

