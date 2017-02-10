NIGERIA comfortably raised $ 1 billion in its return to the Eurobond market yesterday, in what signifies a global investors’ endorsement of the Federal Government’s economic recovery initiatives and growth. The issue was 750 percent oversubscribed, underscoring still buoyant investor appetite for scarce frontier African paper, despite a recent selloff in emerging market assets. `The Global […]

The post SOUTH African government has announced plans to increase its National minimum wage from $ 60 (30,000) to $ 260 (N130,000). Deputy President of Southern African state, Cyril Ramaphosa announced this today after holding negotiations with some leaders of the labor unions. According to Reuters, the new minimum wage regime would take effect from May 2018. "The balance we have sought to strike is that it must not be too low, so that it doesn't affect the lowest paid workers, but not too high that it leads to massive job losses" Ramaphosa told a news conference. Ramaphosa said the national minimum wage, which equates to 20 rand ($ 1.50) per hour, would come into effect in May 2018.