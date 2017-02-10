SOUTH African government has announced plans to increase its National minimum wage from $60 (30,000) to $260 (N130,000). Deputy President of Southern African state, Cyril Ramaphosa announced this today after holding negotiations with some leaders of the labor unions. According to Reuters, the new minimum wage regime would take effect from May 2018. “The balance we have sought to strike is that it must not be too low, so that it doesn’t affect the lowest paid workers, but not too high that it leads to massive job losses” Ramaphosa told a news conference. Ramaphosa said the national minimum wage, which equates to 20 rand ($1.50) per hour, would come into effect in May 2018.

Posted February 10, 2017 10:23 am by Comments

NIGERIA comfortably raised $ 1 billion in its return to the Eurobond market yesterday, in what signifies a global investors’ endorsement of the Federal Government’s economic recovery initiatives and growth. The issue was 750 percent oversubscribed, underscoring still buoyant investor appetite for scarce frontier African paper, despite a recent selloff in emerging market assets. `The Global […]

The post SOUTH African government has announced plans to increase its National minimum wage from $ 60 (30,000) to $ 260 (N130,000). Deputy President of Southern African state, Cyril Ramaphosa announced this today after holding negotiations with some leaders of the labor unions. According to Reuters, the new minimum wage regime would take effect from May 2018. “The balance we have sought to strike is that it must not be too low, so that it doesn’t affect the lowest paid workers, but not too high that it leads to massive job losses” Ramaphosa told a news conference. Ramaphosa said the national minimum wage, which equates to 20 rand ($ 1.50) per hour, would come into effect in May 2018. appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Gov Oshiomhole calls for review of national minimum wage law Gov. Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State on Tuesday in Abuja called for review of the new National Minimum Wage Law....
  2. Nigerian Workers Demand Increase In Minimum Wage The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to increase the minimum wage of Nigerian workers.?? The...
  3. Edo workers to get N25,000 minimum wage–Oshiomhole G overnor Adams Os-hiomhole has taken  the lead on increased  minimum wage as he has  announced increase in the  wages...
  4. PDP lawmaker urges NLC, TUC to shelve strike, supports N56,000 minimum wage Mr Hilary Bisong A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker in Cross River, Mr Hilary Bisong, on Monday called on the...
  5. Minimum wage: NLC accuses governors of declaring war on workers The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said on Sunday that governors of the 36 states of the federation under the auspices...
  6. Governors and the minimum wage THE Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) started courting trouble with the organised Labour last week when they met at the Presidential...
  7. Recession: Do Not Tinker With Minimum Wage, Oshiomhole Urges Government Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has advised workers not to allow any arm of government tinker with Nigeria’s national minimum wage...
  8. Oshiomhole Increases Edo Minimum Wage To N25,000 Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State has announced the increment in salaries of workers in the states civil service. The...
  9. MINIMUM WAGE: Oshiomhole disowns govs, backs workers GOVERNOR Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State, yesterday, disagreed with other governors of the country on the ability of the states...
  10. NUJ backs review of N18,000 national minimum wage The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Sunday backed agitation for urgent upward review of the N18, 000 national minimum...

< YOHAIG home