South African parliament erupts into fistfight
A fight broke out in South Africa’s parliament after the leader of the opposition party was physically ejected. Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters had repeatedly interrupted President Jacob Zuma’s state-of-the-nation speech on Tuesday, raising points of order and saying he was not fit to hold office. Julius Malema and his supporters were told to […]
