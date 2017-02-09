South African parliament erupts into fistfight

A fight broke out in South Africa’s parliament after the leader of the opposition party was physically ejected. Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters had repeatedly interrupted President Jacob Zuma’s state-of-the-nation speech on Tuesday, raising points of order and saying he was not fit to hold office. Julius Malema and his supporters were told to […]

The post South African parliament erupts into fistfight appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

