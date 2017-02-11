Sponsors of Southern Kaduna Killings’ Exposed

Posted February 11, 2017 6:23 am by Comments

……..As fear grips Monarchs, Council Chairmen, top Politicians ……..Perpetrators to face prosecution- Gov El Rufai Indications are rife that some revered monarchs, council chairmen and several top politicians in Kaduna state are in palpable fear as they are likely to be fingered as brains behind the killings and unending crisis in the southern part of […]

The post Sponsors of Southern Kaduna Killings’ Exposed appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Southern Kaduna killings: Muslim group distances self from attacks Council of Imams and Ulamas under the auspices of Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ia Wa Ikamatus Sunnah, JIBWIS, has exonerated the Muslims...
  2. Southern Kaduna killings: El-Rufai deploys soldiers, police Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has deplored the murder of citizens in Gida Biyu, Akwa’a and Angwan Anjo...
  3. We’ll jail perpetrators of Southern Kaduna killings – El-Rufai KADUNA State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has vowed that his government will fish out those behind the Southern Kaduna killings...
  4. Bishop Kukah flays FG over Southern Kaduna killings CATHOLIC Bishop of Sokoto State, Most Rev Mathew Hassan Kukah, has flayed government over its inability to protect the citizenry....
  5. Police parade 17 suspects over Southern Kaduna killings POLICE force headquarters, Abuja, has arrested 17 suspects believed to be behind incessant killings of defenceless and innocent people in...
  6. Southern Kaduna killings: Senate swings into action, insists on investigation As the wanton killings currently going on around communities in Southern Kaduna has gotten to an alarming stage, the Senate...
  7. NAS calls on FG, Kaduna state govt to end Southern Kaduna killings National President of National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Mr. Arthur Boje, has called on the Federal Government and the Kaduna...
  8. SERAP Drags FG to UN Over Southern Kaduna Killings Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Ms. Agnes Callamard,...
  9. El Rufai faults CAN President over Southern Kaduna killings   Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has said that the killings in Southern Kaduna by suspected herdsmen was...
  10. Senator La’ah blasts FG, Kaduna govt over Southern Kaduna killings Senator Danjuma La’ah, representing Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone, yesterday decried what he described as lack of action by the federal...

< YOHAIG home