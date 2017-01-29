Successful applicants shun Federal Polytechnic, Kaura–Namoda, says Rector

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura -Namoda, Ahmad Lugga, said only a fraction of candidates who were offered admission into the college in the 2016/2017 session took up the offer. Lugga said this on Saturday during the matriculation ceremony of new intakes. He said, “we recorded the sale of over 5,000 forms, but to […]

