The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura -Namoda, Ahmad Lugga, said only a fraction of candidates who were offered admission into the college in the 2016/2017 session took up the offer. Lugga said this on Saturday during the matriculation ceremony of new intakes. He said, “we recorded the sale of over 5,000 forms, but to […]

The post Successful applicants shun Federal Polytechnic, Kaura–Namoda, says Rector appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.