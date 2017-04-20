Syrian evacuees stuck over prisoners’ release delay- Watchdog

Posted April 20, 2017 11:23 am

Groups of people evacuated from besieged Syrian towns were stranded outside the northern city of Aleppo on Thursday awaiting release of prisoners under a deal between the government and rebels, a watchdog said. The evacuees left four towns in the north-western province of Idlib and near the capital Damascus on Wednesday as part of the […]

