Taraba PDP distances self from Sherrif, Makarfi crisis

TARABA State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Victor Kona has said the state chapter of the party remained neutral in the current leadership tussle at the national level, but chose to concentrate in consolidating the party’s position in the state. Kona disclosed this to newsmen yesterday during an interactive session at the party’s […]

The post Taraba PDP distances self from Sherrif, Makarfi crisis appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

