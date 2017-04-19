Tiv monarchs storm DSS over Suswam’s incarceration

Four Tiv traditional rulers stormed the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Service, DSS, demanding to have audience with its Director- General, Lawal Daura, over what they described as the continuous incarceration of their son and former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam. The monarchs, led by a first class Chief, Tor Jechira, Chief […]

