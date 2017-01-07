Tough time awaits herdsmen – Defence spokesman

Acting Director of Information, Defence headquarters, Brig.-Gen. RabeAbubakar, says the Army has concluded plans to launch “Operation Accord” to check illegalities of herdsmen. Abubakar, who was on tour of media locations in the country, disclosed this to newsmen in Warri, Delta state on Friday. He said that the operation would be a mitigating instrument against […]

