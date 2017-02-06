Tuface: Ezekwesili blasts FG over cancellation of planned protest

A FORMER Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has slammed the Federal Government for the cancellation of the planned antigovernment protest. Singer, 2face Idibia has been in the forefront of the protest over the ongoing events in the nation. However, 2face in a u-turn on Saturday announced that he would no longer go ahead with the […]

