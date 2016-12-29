Two days after publishing APC article against Pastor Adeboye, Nigerians mock Sahara Reporters over attack on Fayose, Wike

Posted December 29, 2016 11:23 am by Comments

Two days after Sahara Reporters published an offensive article written by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State against the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, Nigerians are now mocking the online news platform over its persistent attack on Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose and […]

The post Two days after publishing APC article against Pastor Adeboye, Nigerians mock Sahara Reporters over attack on Fayose, Wike appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him (Pics) Pastor Adeboye paid a visit to Ekiti state as part of his nationwide tour for the RCCG’s annual ‘Let’s go...
  2. Pastor Adeboye Commends Fayose’s Courage In Defending His People The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has asked Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti...
  3. Pastor Adeboye urges governors to emulate Fayose Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has advised state governors to emulate their Ekiti...
  4. “Fayose Bribed You” – Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State has frowned at the comment made by the General Overseer of the...
  5. APC’s Attack On Pastor Adeboye, A Demonstration Of Its Devilish Mindset – PDP The Ekiti State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the statement credited to the State chairman of the...
  6. “I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose” – Pastor Adeboye Ado-Ekiti-The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has admonished state governors in the country...
  7. Pastor Adeboye’s Endorsement Of Gov. Ayo Fayose And Its Contradictions 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Pastor Adeboye's Endorsement Of Gov. Ayo Fayose And Its Contradictions 9 Hours Ago...
  8. Audio Leak: Govs Wike And Fayose Mock Army Over Rivers Rerun – Sahara Reporters SaharaReporters has obtained an exclusive audio of a telephone conversation between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his counterpart...
  9. Fayose’s Son Blasts Sahara Reporters: You Are A Sick Media Portal, We Don’t Care Sahara Reporters earlier reported that one of Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose’s son, Rogba, had absconded to Brussels after EFCC...
  10. Ekiti APC slams Pastor Adeboye over support for Fayose, alleges bribery The Redeemed Church leader had commended Governor Fayose’s courage. The post Ekiti APC slams Pastor Adeboye over support for Fayose,...

< YOHAIG home