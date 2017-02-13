UN chief affirms full support for Yemen peace envoy

Posted February 13, 2017 10:23 am by Comments

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday the UN envoy to Yemen had his full support, days after Yemen’s Houthi group asked him not to renew the diplomat’s term due to what it said was bias against the Iranian-aligned movement. In a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir on a visit to […]

The post UN chief affirms full support for Yemen peace envoy appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. UN envoy to Yemen Resigns The UN Security Council, on Thursday in New York, announced that the UN envoy to Yemen, Jamal Benomar has stepped...
  2. EU foreign chief due in Saudi for talks on Iran, Yemen Iran-backed Huthi rebels, aided by forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, advanced from their traditional northern stronghold in...
  3. UN envoy in Damascus for briefing on Syria peace talks The UN’s envoy to Syria met with its foreign minister in Damascus Thursday as part of ongoing efforts to negotiate...
  4. S3x scandal: US envoy, minister shun Reps absence of the outgoing US ambassador to Nigeria, James Entwistle and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Goeffrey Onyema stalled yesterday’s...
  5. UN envoy ‘deeply concerned’ by Yemen ceasefire violations UN official The United Nations special envoy for Yemen has voiced alarm at widespread violations of a fragile ceasefire, but...
  6. Transnational crimes threat to Nigeria, others — UN envoy DR Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the United Nations’ Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel has identified transnational crimes as...
  7. Yemen rebel ally welcomes Swiss peace talks The party of Yemen’s former strongman Ali Abdullah Saleh, a key rebel ally, on Tuesday welcomed UN-brokered peace talks due...
  8. Yemen president rejects UN peace proposal Yemen President, Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi on Saturday rejected a peace proposal submitted by UN envoy...
  9. Pictures: Buhari receives special envoy of African Union Peace Fund President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received the Special Envoy of the African Union Peace Fund at the State House Abuja....
  10. Money Laundering: EFCC chief, Magu, meets UAE envoy; seeks support On January 20 President Buhari signed a bilateral agreement with the UAE on money laundering. The post Money Laundering: EFCC...

< YOHAIG home