UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday the UN envoy to Yemen had his full support, days after Yemen’s Houthi group asked him not to renew the diplomat’s term due to what it said was bias against the Iranian-aligned movement. In a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir on a visit to […]

The post UN chief affirms full support for Yemen peace envoy appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.