UNICEF Report shows Nigeria has 2nd highest prevalence of child deaths globally

In a recent United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF’s report, it was revealed that every single day, Nigeria loses about 2300 under five-year olds and 145 women of childbearing age. This makes the country the second largest contributor to the under-five and maternal mortality rate in the world. Also UNICEF says that deaths of newborn babies […]

