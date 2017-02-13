Unions, GM spoil for war at Bayelsa Radio …call for GM’s removal

The faceoff between the Radio, Television and Theatre Workers and Nigeria Union of Journalists, Radio Bayelsa chapter and the new General Manager of the station has degenerated. Operation at the Radio House was on Thursday disrupted as the two unions at the radio station held a protest blocking the entrance for several hours. The workers […]

