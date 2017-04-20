W’ Bank approves $150M for Nigeria’s Mining Sector, economic diversification

WORLD BANK’S has stated that the Board approved a $ 150 million credit to enhance the contribution of the mining sector to the Nigerian economy. This was contained in a statement made available yesterday by the world economic body. The statement also explained that the project will help establish a strong foundation for mining sector development […]

W' Bank approves $ 150M for Nigeria's Mining Sector, economic diversification

