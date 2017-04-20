Why FEC meeting didn’t hold – Presidency

SENIOR Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has explained that the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting did not hold on yesterday due to the Easter break. Shehu stated that the council secretariat had no time to prepare and circulate memos to ministers. “The staff on the Council secretariat resumed on […]

The post Why FEC meeting didn’t hold – Presidency appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

