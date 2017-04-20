Why Lagos govt cannot execute Rev. King – Falana

Posted April 20, 2017 7:23 pm by Comments

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has asked Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State to commute the death penalty passed on death row inmates in the state to life imprisonment instead of executing them. Those on death row upon the judgment of the court of Lagos State included the General-Overseer of the Christian Praying […]

The post Why Lagos govt cannot execute Rev. King – Falana appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Breaking: Lagos to execute Rev. King, others on death row Baring last minute change, the Lagos State Government will execute the General-Overseer of the Christian Praying Assembly, CPA, Chukwuemeka Ezeugo,...
  2. Rev King, others for execution Lagos State government is set to execute inmates on death row in the state prisons, including the general overseer of...
  3. Lagos State Likely To Execute Reverend King And Others On Death Row The Government of Lagos State in Nigeria, is set to execute the General Overseer of the Christian Praying Assembly, Chukwuemeka...
  4. Lagos govt. to execute Rev King, others Some inmates on death row in Lagos State prisons face imminent execution, among whom is the General-Overseer of the Christian...
  5. Lagos hails Supreme Court verdict on Rev. King The Lagos State Government on Friday hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court which upheld the judgment of a Lagos...
  6. Christian youths plead for Rev. King Nigerian Youths for Christ, over the weekend, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State Governor Akiwunmi Ambode, to commute...
  7. Photos: Church members put up newspaper ads to celebrate convicted pastor, Reverend King’s birthday Church members of convicted General-Overseer of the Christian Praying Assembly, Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, a.k.a Rev. King, took up 13 pages of...
  8. Rev. King’s death sentence caused by witches, wizards, says Church Last Friday’s confirmation of the death sentenced passed on General overseer of the Christian Praying Assembly (CPA) Chukwuemeka Ezeugo (aka...
  9. Don’t kill Rev King, Igbo group begs FG Ndigbo Cultural Society of Nigeria (NCSN) has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria not to make haste in carrying...
  10. Ekweremadu, Falana advocate separation of AGF’s office from Minister of Justice Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said if Nigerians want justice delivery to be strengthened in the country, the office of...

< YOHAIG home