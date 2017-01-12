Wike to IGP Panel on Rivers Rerun: You are biased

RIVERS State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has told the Nigerian Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on Rivers Rerun that they were established by the Inspector-General of Police with a predetermined goal, with the aim of assisting the All Progressives Congress at the Election Tribunal. Governor Wike also announced that the State Government has challenged the […]

