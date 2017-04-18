World Monument day: Nigeria has attained international standard- expert

The Chief Heritage Officer, National Museum, Lagos, Mr Taiwo Awoniyi on Tuesday said that Nigeria has attained international standard in promotion of culture, monuments and heritage sites. He spoke to the Nigerian pilot against the backdrop of the International day for monuments and sites, with the theme, “Cultural heritage and sustainable Tourism“. According to Awoniyi, […]

The post World Monument day: Nigeria has attained international standard- expert appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

