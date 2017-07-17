Nigeria to adopt remote piloted aircraft to easy service delivery

NIGERIA is set to be among the countries in the world to adopt what is described as unmanned air vehicles or drones for medical service delivery, courier services and other service delivery.

The Minister of State Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika disclosed this during the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS), Symposium and Workshop – African and Indian Ocean.

The Minster explained that “Unmanned air vehicles or drones or the new name, unmanned aviation is a system in place where aircraft will be flying in the sky without human beings in there controlling them”.

He further said that this system allows someone to control the aircraft from the comfort of his house through laptop or any other device which directs the aircraft where to go and where to land.

“From my understanding about Unmanned aviation, even air traffic control will not be as it is today, it will be somebody with laptop or iPhone or any kind of device on his hand that will be entering data that will be giving clearances to aircraft and directing them to where to go and where to be within the airspace and how to shoot and approach an airport and land.

“So, the meaning of this is that we will be seeing unmanned aircraft flying all over the place and that of course can be very positive, because it can be used to order for medical services and get treated.

Speaking about the symposium, the Minister said “the purpose of this symposium is to ensure that we have interacted enough to share ideas on how to keep the airspace safe and efficient.

“The take away for Nigeria is that since we became leaders of the industry, we have drawn attention of the world aviation to Nigeria, and we will be the first to benefit from any system, ideas any device that will change the future of aviation positively, we have taken the lead.

“We have already developed regulations regarding the use of unmanned air vehicles in Nigeria, we are continuing to dialogue and interact with stakeholders worldwide such as this symposium so that we can get it very correct and Nigeria will be the number one leader in this regard”.

The symposium will also showcase the opportunities that will be created by the integration of RPAS into the global civil aviation system, enabling participants to leave with a greater understanding of the complex issues that need to be addressed.

The symposium will provide opportunity for states, international organizations and stakeholders to share experiences in addressing RPAS operations across the African continent and Indian Ocean, focusing on the challenges to be overcome and benefits to be obtained.

