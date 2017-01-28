The House of Representatives on Friday summoned the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Maikanti Baru, in connection with over $ 1.75bn generated from various Oil Prospecting Licenses and Oil Mining Leases. An ad hoc committee of the House is investigating the transactions. The Chairman of the committee, Mr. Gideon Gwani, said at a […]

The post $ 1.75bn oil block fund: Reps summon NNPC GMD, Emefiele, AGF, others appeared first on Punch Newspapers.