11 escape death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Jesusegun Alagbe and Oluwatosin Omojuyigbe Eleven people escaped death by a whisker on Wednesday after a Honda CR-V Sport Utility Vehicle ran into an 18-seater commercial bus on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The accident occurred close to the headquarters of Punch Nigeria Limited in Magboro, Ogun State. PUNCH Metro gathered that the commercial bus, with number […]

