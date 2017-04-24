15 homophobic men brutally beat group of lesbians outside nightclub

A group of lesbian friends who had been enjoying themselves outside a nightclub in Portsmouth were allegedly beaten by a gang of over 15 men in a shocking homophobic attack.

According to the report, the men taunted and rained abuses on the women until it turned violent. One of the men allegedly punched a woman so hard that she lost seven of her teeth and woman was left bleeding and fitting on the floor.

Metro UK reports that the incident happened around 11.25pm on April 16.

As others rushed to help the woman, who had been knocked to the ground, other men allegedly joined in the attack.

One of the women who is just 23 said, “In the first punch seven of my top teeth were knocked out, and my jaw was fractured.

“It seemed like the attack went on forever but the police are telling us it only lasted for around 10 minutes.”

The woman’s sister, who witnessed the attack, added: ‘I was begging them to stop. It wasn’t until they heard the sirens that they ran off.

“They hit the 32-year-old woman at least 20 or 30 times, I’d say.

“When they were done, they just dropped her like she was nothing and ran back into the club.

“I then turned round and saw another man stamping on a woman’s head and another girl was fitting on the floor.

“It was horrendous, I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve had nightmares about it since it happened.”

 

 

Hampshire Police spokesperson  said they were investigating the attack, but revealed they were yet to charge anyone.

 

