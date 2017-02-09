‘150,000 people die of cancer annually in Nigeria’

Posted February 9, 2017 7:26 am by Comments

Success Nwogu, Ilorin The Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association, Kwara State branch, Dr. Kunle Olawepo, has said that no fewer than 150,000 people die of cancer annually in Nigeria. This is just as the Founder, LEAH Charity Foundation, Mrs. Omolewa Ahmed, called for more investment in the fight against the disease. They spoke at a walk […]

The post ‘150,000 people die of cancer annually in Nigeria’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 75,000 die of cancer in Vietnam annually – Official Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Health Pham Le Tuan on Tuesday said over 75,000 deaths are caused by cancer annually in...
  2. 200 women benefit from breast, cervical cancer screening in Kwara Omolewa Ahmed The LEAH Foundation, an NGO sponsored by Mrs Omolewa Ahmed, wife of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, had...
  3. 100,000 Nigerians contact cancer annually – Senate panel The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr. Lanre Tejuoso, on Monday said that between 50,000 and N100,000 Nigerians contact cancer...
  4. ‘Many cancer patients cannot access radiotherapy in Nigeria’ Bukola Adebayo Consultant radiation oncologist and Executive Director of Sebeccly Cancer Care Centre, Yaba, Dr. Omolola Salako, has called on...
  5. World Cancer Day: W.H.O Calls For Support To Fight Disease As the world commemorates the World Cancer Day, the World Health Organisation (W.H.O) has called for an increased effort in...
  6. World Cancer day: 80,000 Nigerians, 8.8m people globally die yearly from cancer – WHO As Nigeria marks the 2017 World Cancer Day today, a new World Health Organisation, WHO, report shows that at least...
  7. These Set Of People Stand A High Risk Of Cancer The Director of Public Health, Ogun State Ministry of Health, Dr. Quudus Yusuf, says smokers and sex merchants are more...
  8. Nigeria loses N25bn annually to foreign lottery technologies The operators of the lottery business in Nigeria annually spend an average of N25bn to acquire, deploy and maintain appropriate...
  9. Some eminent Nigerians who lost their cancer battles Going by the prediction of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the World Cancer Day on February 4, 2013 about...
  10. A cure for cancer is imminent Oladapo Ashiru The focus for the month of February across the world is cancer. We, experts, are hopeful that cancer...

< YOHAIG home