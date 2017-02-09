Success Nwogu, Ilorin The Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association, Kwara State branch, Dr. Kunle Olawepo, has said that no fewer than 150,000 people die of cancer annually in Nigeria. This is just as the Founder, LEAH Charity Foundation, Mrs. Omolewa Ahmed, called for more investment in the fight against the disease. They spoke at a walk […]

The post ‘150,000 people die of cancer annually in Nigeria’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.