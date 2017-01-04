18 escape death, as bus somersaults on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Opeyemi Soyoye Eighteen passengers travelling from Kwara State to Lagos escaped death on Tuesday as a commercial bus conveying them somersaulted and swerved off the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The accident occurred around 4pm at the Magboro end of the expressway, a few kilometers from Lagos. PUNCH Metro learnt that the propeller of the bus broke while […]

