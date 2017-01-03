18-year-old girl arraigned for kidnapping in Ekiti

An 18-year-old girl, Bola Adeniyi, on Tuesday appeared in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged kidnapping. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 13, 2016? at Fabor Forest, Efon Alaaye in Efon Alaaye, Ekiti State. Akinwale said the accused unlawfully conspired to kidnap Gbenga Adejare. […]

