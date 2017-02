Mudiaga Affe, Calabar and Etim Ekpimah, Uyo Many people have been feared killed in a boundary dispute between the people of Oku Iboku in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and the people of Ikot Offiong in Odukpani LGA in Cross River State again. It was learnt that the clash between the two […]

The post 20 feared killed in A’Ibom, C’River boundary dispute appeared first on Punch Newspapers.