$20bn NNPC fraud: EFCC discovers Diezani’s $37.5m Lagos mansion

Posted February 11, 2017 7:26 am by Comments

…recovers $ 9.3m from Ex-NNPC GMD Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has discovered a $ 37.5m (N11.75bn) luxury high-rise building on Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, allegedly belonging to the embattled former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. This is just as the EFCC revealed on Friday that it discovered $ 9.3m and £74,000 belonging […]

The post $ 20bn NNPC fraud: EFCC discovers Diezani’s $ 37.5m Lagos mansion appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. EFCC storms Diezani-Madueke’s house as UK agency arrests ex- Minister, four others The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday searched  the residence of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs....
  2. Diezani alone extended oil contract, says ex-NNPC GMD Oniwon testifies before House probe panel on crude swap Former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke unilaterally extended crude oil...
  3. Diezani: EFCC seizes associates’ bullet-proof cars The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized bullet-proof vehicles, huge cash and jewellery from five prominent Nigerians fingered...
  4. Former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke Granted Bail Nigeria’s former Petroleum Minister, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, who was arrested in London on Friday, has been granted bail. She was granted...
  5. Diezani’s $153m: Bank director challenges EFCC, demands N9bn Ramon Oladimeji   The Executive Director, Public Sector Accountant, First Bank Plc, Mr. Dauda Lawal, has challenged the temporary forfeiture...
  6. EFCC Picks Up Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Husband for Alleged $600,000 Money Laundering Admiral Alison Amaechina Madueke (Rtd.), husband of Nigeria’s former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Chief of Naval Staff, was...
  7. 2 ex-Ministers in EFCC net over $115m Diezani cash The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Monday grilled two former ministers, Mohammed Wakil, a former Minister of Power and...
  8. Diezani: EFCC screens call logs of oil barons Detectives are closing in on more associates and aides of former Petroleum Resources Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, The Nation learnt yesterday....
  9. EFCC storms Alison-Madueke’s Abuja residence, as ex-minister is arrested in London The Asokoro, Abuja residence of the immediate-past Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, on Friday, was stormed by operatives of...
  10. Photos Of EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani’s Investigation Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim magu has left Nigeria for London in connection...

< YOHAIG home